Assam Govt In Touch With ULFA-I For Peace Talks: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state government is directly or indirectly in touch with the leadership of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) for peace talks.

CM Sarma informed that efforts are on bring the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-(I) to the negotiation table for talks.

“We have told people about the issues we have with ULFA. However, despite that, we are directly and indirectly in touch with the ULFA leadership. I am hopeful of resolving this issue within this (five-year) tenure,” the chief minister said.

He also acknowledged the peace talk with KLO chief Jiban Singha and said that he will start discussions with him soon.

Earlier on Friday, Singha along with number outfit members, surrendered and returned to mainstream in Nagaland’s Mon district.

It is expected that the peace talks between the KLO chief and the Centre is imminent.