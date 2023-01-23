Assam Govt to Increase Pay Scale of Casual Employees by 3% Yearly

The Assam government has decided to increase salary of the master roll, casual workers, and work charged employed by the state government to ensure increased financial benefit to them. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

While addressing a press meet, CM Sarma said, “Today we have decided to increase the salary of the casual employees by 3 per cent.”

The announcement comes after the casual employees have been demanding a hike in salary of at least 3 per cent annually.

Over 13,000 casual employees, master roll and work charged will be benefited from this decision.

It may be mentioned that in the year 2018, the then state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The average wage of these master role workers used to be between Rs 3000 to Rs 6.000 per month. However after they were brought to the pay scale system, their average monthly salary will be Rs 18,000 approximately.”

Later in 2022, the state government increased their daily duty allowance from Rs. 300 to Rs. 767.