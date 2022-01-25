Assam Govt Issues Fresh SOP, Curfew Timing to Remain Same

The Assam government has issued a fresh SOP in view of the current COVID-19 situation and Republic Day celebrations in the state. The night curfew in the state will continue from 10 pm to 6 am as per the new guidelines. The new guidelines have come into effect from Tuesday (January 25) from 6 am.

The government has asked schools to not conduct any physical classes for students upto class 8 and instead, shift to a virtual mode to conduct classes. However, physical classes shall be allowed on alternative days for Class 9 and above in all districts.

Fully vaccinated students of Degree/Post-Graduate final year students of Engineering/Medical Colleges may attend their classes physically.

For Republic Day celebrations, the government has restricted the gathering for celebration to a maximum of 1,000 for state level function in Kamrup (Metro) district, 500 for district level function in other districts and 200 for any other level.

There shall be no involvement of school children in ceremonial parade or march past.

Pre and Post Republic Day celebrations may be avoided in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state.

The business establishments, shops, groceries etc. shall remain open till 9 pm.

In case of marriages and other functions, guests who are fully vaccinated should be limited to 200. In religious places, 60 fully vaccinated persons will be allowed per hour while in funerals, 20 persons will be allowed.