Assam Govt Issues Mobile Numbers, Email IDs To Help Stranded People In Ukraine

The government of Assam has issued WhatsApp numbers and email ids for the assistance of stranded people of Assam in Ukraine and its neighbouring regions.

Individuals who are in need of help can use these numbers and emails ids mentioned below.

The stranded people can also contact Assam Police on their social media handles.

The numbers and email ids have been mentioned here:

Assam Police: +91 60269 00968 (WhatsApp),+ 91 60269 01060 (WhatsApp) | Email id- cyberdome-ap@assampolice.gov.in

Assam Bhawan, Delhi + 91 80116 85010 (WhatsApp) | Email id- rcofficeassambhawan@gmail.com

Assam Bhawan, Mumbai +91 99305 62333 (WhatsApp), +91 90046 52081 (WhatsApp) | Email id- mumbaiassambhawan@gmail.com

A web link has also been provided to enter the details of people from Assam currently stranted in Ukraine.

https://tinyurl.com/ypwrwrm3

On Sunday, four Assam students who were stranded in Ukraine reached India and have landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Around 100 students from Assam are currently stranded in Ukraine.