Assam Govt Issues New SOP for Republic Day Celebration

The Assam government has issued a new SOP for Republic Day celebration in the state. The new SOP stated that it will be celebrated with minimum numbers of people to be present in the function.

No cultural programme should be organized in the Republic Day, the SOP said.

It further stated that 1000 people will be allowed to attend the programme in the state level and 500 in the district level.

No functions will be allowed to conduct for pre-celebration.

School students will not be allowed to participate in the march-past.

Police, homeguards, paramilitary force will only be allowed to participate in the parade.

Only the double-vaccinated will be allowed to participate in the parade of Republic Day.