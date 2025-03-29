Assam Govt Makes Assamese Translation Compulsory for Official Orders

In a significant move towards the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, the Assam government has announced that all government orders, including transfer and posting orders, scheme guidelines, office memoranda, rules, regulations, and notifications, will be issued in bilingual form—making Assamese translation compulsory from April 14, 2025.

The initiative, highlighted in the Assam State Budget 2025-26 under the Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Mala, aims to uphold the Assamese language in official communication.

However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has cautioned that machine-generated translations, such as those provided by Bhashini—a Government of India initiative—may not always capture the correct meaning and spirit of the original text.

To ensure accuracy and consistency, issuing authorities have been directed to thoroughly vet the Assamese translations before finalizing government communications.

The state government has also called for a detailed report on the proposed action plan for implementation, to be submitted to cm-dashboardcell@assam.gov.in within 15 days.

