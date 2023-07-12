Assam Govt Mandatorily Makes 3 Eggs Weekly Per Child in Mid-Day Meals

For the better nutrition of students, the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday has decided to approve the provision of three eggs weekly per child in the mid-day meal to eligible children of schools in tea garden areas under PM POSHAN.
The cabinet while making the provision claimed that the eggs being a good source of high quality protein will boost physical growth while countering other adverse effects of malnutrition related to cognitive development.
“This will have a positive impact on increasing the attendance and retention of the children in schools and decreasing the dropout rate,” the cabinet stated in its key decisions.