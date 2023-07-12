Assam

Assam Govt Mandatorily Makes 3 Eggs Weekly Per Child in Mid-Day Meals

Assam cabinet claimed that the eggs being a good source of high quality protein will boost physical growth while countering other adverse effects of malnutrition related to cognitive development.
For the better nutrition of students, the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday has decided to approve the provision of three eggs weekly per child in the mid-day meal to eligible children of schools in tea garden areas under PM POSHAN.

The cabinet while making the provision claimed that the eggs being a good source of high quality protein will boost physical growth while countering other adverse effects of malnutrition related to cognitive development.

“This will have a positive impact on increasing the attendance and retention of the children in schools and decreasing the dropout rate,” the cabinet stated in its key decisions.

