Assam Govt Releases Around Rs 100 Cr for Unpaid Municipal Employees

Assam, Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation minister informed this through twitter.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | file image
The Assam Government’s Department of Finance has released around Rs 100 crores for the payment of salaries and arrears to the staff of municipal boards and town committees across the state.

Assam, Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation minister informing this through twitter said, “Pleased to announce that the Dept of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt of Assam has released funds to the tune of approximately ₹100 Crores towards the payment of salaries & arrears to the staff of municipal boards & town committees of Assam.”

In November last year, the state government had decided to release the unpaid salaries of municipal employees.

