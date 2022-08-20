Assam Govt Releases Rs 119.11 Crores for Flood Affected Families

The Assam Government has disbursed Rs 119.11 crores to over 2 lakh families who were affected by the recent wave of floods in the state.

State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme to extend rehabilitation grants to beneficiaries whose houses were damaged by the floods this year.

Addressing a press conference at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “A list of 2,04,348 families who were either severely or partially damaged in this year’s flood, has been compiled. The rehabilitation grant to be paid to these families who have lost their homes will be transferred directly to their bank accounts. Rs 119.11 crores has been sanctioned for the purpose.”

Under the initiative, the affected families will receive the grant to their bank accounts for reconstructing their houses.

CM Sarma further mentioned that a total of 5,185 houses have been severely or fully damaged, while there are 34,924 partially damaged pucca houses and 1,53,326 kutcha houses and the rest are huts and cattle sheds.

Moreover, the flood had damaged properties in 31 districts of the state with 199 people killed due to the deluge and landslides this year.

The chief minister also announced that houses of 309 families were completely washed away in the flood. These families will receive an additional Rs 1 lakh each in September from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Sarma said.