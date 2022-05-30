Assam Govt Sanctions Rs 50 Crore To Flood-Hit Dima Hasao

Assam government on Monday sanctioned an immediate package of Rs 50 crore to Dima Hasao which has been greatly affected by the recent floods and landslides.

Of the total amount, Rs 30 crore will be used for immediate reconstruction and restoration of important roads which were damaged by landslides, an official release stated.

Around 590 affected families will also receive Rs 2 lakh each as relief packages. A total amount of Rs 11.80 crore will be allocated for this purpose, the release added.

Moreover, 23 crore of this package is provided by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs 27 crore from State Owned Priority Development (SOPD).

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today.

CM Sarma had also asked authorities to carry out the construction and restoration work on an urgent basis.

Meanwhile, three more children and male were killed by flood within the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 36 on Monday.

According to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least 2, 90, 749 people were continued to remain affected by flood waters.

At present, 401villages were affected by the deluge and over 16, 562 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Around 26,000 people were still residing in 84 relief camps as per ASDMA.

Also Read: ED Arrests Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain In Money Laundering Case