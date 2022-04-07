Assam Govt Taking Several Steps To Empower Specially-Abled Children: CM

The Assam government has taken several initiatives for the empowerment of specially-abled children as they are an important component of the state's human resources, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

"I really feel happy to attend the programme which has given me an opportunity to spend time with the pure souls who hold immense potential," the CM said.

Speaking at a National Health Fest for Divyang children and athletes on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; 'Return-to-play Inclusion revolution' at Sarusajai Stadium Complex in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state government under Deendayal Divyang Pension Scheme is paying Rs 1,000 per month to more than one lakh beneficiaries.

"Under Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme, several divyang people have been benefitted. Moreover, specially-abled people were given more than 1.20 lakh Unique Disability Identity cards, (UDID) cards in the state. Scholarships were also given to the specially-abled students," hesaid.

CM Sarma also requested the parents of specially-abled children below six years of age with hearing difficulty to avail the benefits of the state government's special scheme 'Sneha Sparsha' to get a free cochlear implant for their kids to lead a normal life.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after taking over power, described the specially-abled people as 'Divyangjans'. The specially-abled people are in no way weak as they are indispensable to implementing the government's objective of 'inclusive growth',” the chief minister said.

National Health Fest, organized by Special Olympic Bharat in collaboration with Social Welfare Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, is an effort to provide consultations on dental health and other health parameters for people with intellectual disabilities.

The event, organized in Guwahati and Jorhat on April 5 and April 7, also provided health consultations and COVID-19 vaccines to specially-abled children.

The CM also presented mementoes to some specially-abled athletes for their good show in some international events including Olympics.

Also Read: GMC Polls: Public Holiday Declared On April 22