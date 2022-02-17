Assam Govt To Appoint 20,000 Teachers by May 10: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said that the state government will appoint 20,000 teachers by May 10 this year.

The education minister said, “The state government is committed to appoint 20,000 teachers and it is under the Mission 1lakh jobs drive of the state government.”

Pegu further stated that the advertisements for the recruitment on all the posts have been issued and the appointments will start soon as the merit list is out. He said that there are vacancies in different levels- lower primary, upper primary, secondary and post-graduate teachers.

“We have issued advertisements for all these posts. Now the document verification for teachers of Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary is going on. Once it is completed, the merit list will come out and the government will start giving the appointment. It is under the Mission 1 lakh jobs drive of the Assam government and it will be completed by May 10,” said Pegu.

The minister while speaking about the New Education Policy laid down by the Centre in 2020, said that the government has started its implementation.

"We have already started the implementation of new education policy in the state. The new education policy is a broad framework of a new education system under which we have already notified that our Directorate of School Education will be of two school education in elementary education and secondary education. From 2022-23 we will start delinking Class 11 and 12 from the colleges and the colleges will be purely for degree and post-graduate courses only," he said.

He further said that, for Pre-primary education, the government has constituted a committee of Social Welfare, Education, Health, Tribal Affairs department to look after the education as well as health and nutrition of students of pre-primary level.

"We have started our new education policy even in the higher secondary level also, multi-disciplinary approach that also we have started. The process has started and it will take a long time to implement in different stages," he said.