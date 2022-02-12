Assam Govt to Introduce 4 Tribal Languages in Schools

The Assam government will introduce four tribal languages including Mising, Rabha, Tiwa and Deori as a medium of instruction in the schools of the state from Classes one to five.

This was announced by State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday saying that the state government has decided to introduce the four tribal languages as a medium of instruction at the lower primary school level to fulfill the demands of these communities.

Ranoj Pegu while quoted by news agency ANI said, “We have decided to introduce Mising, Rabha, Tiwa and Deori languages as a medium of instruction from classes one to five. It was a demand from these communities to introduce these languages as a medium of instruction at lower primary school level.”

He said that the module will be multilingual. “While teaching Rabha language, textbooks will be prepared in such a way that students can simultaneously learn Assamese or English,” added the minister.

Pegu further stated that the government is trying to introduce these languages as a medium of instruction this year itself, though it is dependent of technical factors like the preparation of textbooks.

He further said that for the preparation of the textbooks, schools and teachers proficient in the aforementioned languages will be appointed. Otherwise, these languages will be introduced in 2023.

On Monday, the Assam government announced that it will introduce Garo and seven other tribal languages that will be part of the curriculum in Assam schools up to the higher secondary level.

“There will be an option to learn any tribal language in classes VI to VIII as an optional subject and from Class IX to XII as an elective subject. The Assam government will introduce Rabha, Mising, Tiwa and Deuri languages as a medium of instruction in LP Schools with a multi-language pedagogy to improve proficiency in Assamese and English language too,” Pegu had informed on Twitter.