Assam Govt to Procure Mustard from Farmers at MSP Rs 5,450 Per Quintal

The Assam Government has decided to establish procurement centres across the state to procure mustard seeds from cultivators and offer them a fixed minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 per quintal.
This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, while addressing a press conference at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati said that mustard cultivators can sell their produce at 101 designated mustard procurement centres.
CM Sarma said, “After rice procurement, we have now taken another initiative for mustard procurement. I appeal all mustard cultivators to sell their produce at government’s procurement centres. The mustard that the government procures will be sold to NAFED. We will then give the bank account numbers of the farmers from whom we procured mustard to NAFED. Beneficiary farmers will receive the MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal directly in their bank accounts within three working days of the sale of their stock.”
“This is a step to ensure the welfare of farmers of the state. The MSP is Rs 1,000 more than the market price of Rs 4,500 per quintal. We aim to procure 45 lakhs metric tonne mustard from this initiative,” the CM added.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that dairy farmers of the state will also be able to avail government benefits. A subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk will be given to dairy farmers.
He said, "Rs 5 per litre subsidy will be given to dairy farmers starting June 1. The milk from the farmers will be procured by co-operational societies."
The procurement will be done through Assam State Agricultural Board and Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation as state level agencies and NAFED as the central agency.