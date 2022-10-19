Assam Govt to Provide Scooters to 35,800 Meritorious Students

The Assam Government has decided to distribute scooters to 20,748 girl students who secured first division and 6,052 boys who secured 75 percent and above in the Higher Secondary Examinations 2022.

The total cost to be incurred for the scheme is worth Rs 258.9 crores.

This was announced by Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah while briefing the media after the weekly cabinet meet on Wednesday.

Several other important decisions were also taken during the meeting.

They are as follows:

* Department of Higher Education will provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to beneficiaries through nodal principals, as part of the proposal

* Monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialised colleges has been hiked to Rs 55,000 fixed pay

* Guidelines have been issued on the standard procedure for issuance of Hill Tribes in plains and Plain Tribes in hills certificates

* Caste certificates will be provided to eligible persons by Deputy Commissioners online similar to scheduled caste, scheduled tribes, other backward classes and MOBC certificates under Mission Bhumiputra, to help them avail economic, educational and employment benefits of the state government

* In a bid to boost tourism, Hyatt Group of hotels will develop a hotel in Kaziranga