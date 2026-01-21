Assam Govt to Repay 6.21% State Development Loan on February

The Assam government has announced that it will repay the 6.21 per cent Assam State Development Loan (SDL) 2026 on February 17, 2026, along with interest payable up to February 16, 2026.

Advertisment

In a press communique issued by the Finance (Budget) Department on January 20, the government said the repayment will be made at face value to all eligible holders of the loan. No further interest will be paid after the repayment date.

The loan was originally issued in February 2021. The government clarified that if February 17 is declared a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the repayment will be made on the previous working day.

According to the notification, the maturity amount will be paid either through direct credit to the holder’s bank account or through a pay order, depending on the banking details available with the authorities. Holders of the securities are required to ensure that their bank account details are updated with the concerned bank, treasury, or State Bank of India branch where their interest payments are registered.

In cases where bank account details are not available, holders have been advised to submit their securities to the Public Debt Office at least 20 days in advance to ensure timely repayment. The securities must be properly signed and endorsed for repayment.

The government also noted that in areas where treasury work is handled by branches of the State Bank of India, holders must submit their securities directly to the concerned SBI branch and not to the treasury.

Those wishing to receive payment at a location different from where their securities are registered have been asked to send the documents to the Public Debt Office by registered and insured post.

The Assam government has urged all holders of the 6.21 per cent Assam SDL 2026 to complete the required formalities in advance to avoid any delay in receiving the repayment amount.

Also Read: 3.80 Lakh New Houses, Women Loan Scheme, and More: CM Sarma’s Key Updates