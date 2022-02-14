Assam Govt To Withdraw All COVID-19 Curbs From Tomorrow, SOP Today

All COVID-19 restrictions in Assam will be withdrawn from tomorrow (February 15), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard is set to be issued today.

The curbs that will be lifted include mandatory COVID-19 testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals. Night curfew will also stand withdrawn.

"GoA shall withdraw all COVID-19 compulsory testing facilities at airports, rly stations and hospitals wef Feb 15. Also, all restrictions incl night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn. Detailed notification on Feb 14," Sarma tweeted.

Assam has seen a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the state reported 79 new cases and four deaths.

The positivity percentage is 0.83 per cent while the recovery rate stood at 98.56 per cent.