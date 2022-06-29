Assam Grade-IV Written Exams Postponed Due To Floods

In view of the prevailing flood situation in Assam, the written examination for Grade-IV posts under the state health department has been postponed until further notice.

The examination was supposed to be held on July 3, 2022, however, it has now been postponed due to floods that have been greatly affecting the state.

The new date has not been announced yet.

“….this is for information of all concerned that the written examination for Grade-IV posts under the Department of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research Deptt., Government of Assam which was scheduled to be held on 3rd July, 2022, is hereby postponed due to the prevailing flood situation of the state until further notice,” read an official notification by the health department.

“The candidates are directed to visit the Govt. websites dme.assam.gov.in, dhs.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in & ayush.assam.gov.in regularly for any update, “it further read.