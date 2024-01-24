Assam: Green Tribunal Court Sends Notices Over Illegal Forest Land Acquisition

During the first hearing of a suo-moto case registered by a National Green Tribunal court in Assam, all parties were on Wednesday sent notices regarding illegally acquiring forest lands to set up a battalion camp.
According to the information received, allegations of destroying forest land to set up a commando battalion camp in the Barak valley surfaced through media reports, based on which, the suo-moto case was registered.
As per the reports, around 44 hectares of forest land was illegally handed over by the forest department to the state government for setting up the main office of a commando battalion in the Barak valley of Assam.
Senior IFS officer MK Yadava, the principal chief conservator of forests in Assam has been accused of handing over reserved forest land under the forest department illegally.
Apart from him, all other concerned authorities were notified regarding the matter today by the Green Tribunal court.
Further details are awaited.