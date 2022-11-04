Assam: Grief-Stricken Mother Elephant Refuses To Leave Dead Calf's Side

The carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from a field in Assam’s Udalguri district on Friday noon.

Sources said that the calf was spotted by locals at Paneri area, after which they informed forest authorities.

Meanwhile, the grief-stricken mother elephant could be seen mourning near the carcass, unsure what to do.

What is more heart-wrenching it that the mother elephant refused to leave the baby's side and stood its ground.

It even tried to nudge the baby awake with her truck, but to no avail.

The cause of its death is yet to be ascertained.

Last month, an elephant calf was found dead inside a reserve forest near Kaziranga national park under Kaliabor sub-division in Assam’s Nagaon district.

It is learned that the calf died after getting knocked by adult elephant. It was also reportedly suffering from some disease.