Assam Gripped by Artificial Floods, Residents Struggle Amidst Watery Ordeal

Due to incessant rainfall from the past few days, Chabua in Assam is grappling with an unprecedented ordeal as artificial floods inundate the very homes of countless families.
The past week has witnessed an agonizing scene where families find themselves living amid water, transforming their houses into aquatic havens. In Chabua B5 ward, the ambiance mirrors that of a vast sea, with rainfall causing rooms to be submerged and families navigating through watery passages within their own abodes.
Residents of the Chabua B5 ward have found themselves trapped in the grip of this unforeseen deluge. An uncomfortable and indescribable environment has held them captive within their dwellings for nearly a week.
The arduous task of sleeping has turned into an intricate dance with water, as families rest atop beds with an aquatic undercurrent. Even slumber requires a makeshift shower, highlighting the surreal conditions they endure.
Balipara in Sonitpur echoes a similar tale of distress. For the fourth time, the area has been engulfed by a deluge, with the vast expanse of the area submerged under the torrential waters.
The deluge spares no mercy, swallowing entire villages like Dighali Balijan, Udmari, and Dhekeri, along with extensive portions of Chariduar.
Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the incessant rainfall of two days has led to a surge in the water level of the Rivers Mansiri. This natural convergence has unleashed a devastating impact, causing flooding and leaving countless communities grappling with the consequences.