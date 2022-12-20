Assam Guv Inaugurates 47th India Sociological Conference at USTM

The 47th All India Sociological Conference was inaugurated by Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi in the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and other dignitaries of national and international repute on Tuesday.

The 3-day-long mega sociological conference is being organised by the Indian Sociological Society from December 20 to 22 at the USTM.

Over 1200 sociologists from various colleges and universities belonging to different states of India are participating in the conference.

Addressing the august gathering, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said, “It is a matter of pride that USTM, one of the youngest universities is hosting such a mega event for the first time in North East India. USTM is one of the promising educational institutions emphasising quality of education to the students of Northeast India”.

Appreciating the leadership of USTM, the Jagdish Mukhi said that Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque is providing a global outlook to the students to create human resources to fuel the socio-economic growth of our country.

He also released a book on ‘Gender, Law and Social Transformation in India’ apart from handing over lifetime achievement awards to Prof. I. S. Chauhan from Bhopal and Prof. R. Indira from Mysuru.