Assam Guv Inaugurates 47th India Sociological Conference at USTM

The 47th All India Sociological Conference was inaugurated by Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi in the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and other dignitaries of national and international repute on Tuesday.
The 3-day-long mega sociological conference is being organised by the Indian Sociological Society from December 20 to 22 at the USTM.
Over 1200 sociologists from various colleges and universities belonging to different states of India are participating in the conference.
Addressing the august gathering, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said, “It is a matter of pride that USTM, one of the youngest universities is hosting such a mega event for the first time in North East India. USTM is one of the promising educational institutions emphasising quality of education to the students of Northeast India”.
Appreciating the leadership of USTM, the Jagdish Mukhi said that Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque is providing a global outlook to the students to create human resources to fuel the socio-economic growth of our country.
He also released a book on ‘Gender, Law and Social Transformation in India’ apart from handing over lifetime achievement awards to Prof. I. S. Chauhan from Bhopal and Prof. R. Indira from Mysuru.
The theme of the conference is ‘Hundred Years of Sociology in India: Exploring Trajectories for the Future’.
Padma Bhushan Prof. Emeritus T. K. Oommen from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi made the keynote address titled “On the Foibles of Indian Sociology: Suggestions Towards their Rectification”.
The presidential address on “Hundred Years of Sociology in India: Mapping the Trajectory” was delivered by Prof. Abha Chauhan, President of the Indian Sociological Society, and professor of Sociology at the University of Jammu. Prof G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM also addressed the gathering.
The inaugural session ended with a vote of thanks from Prof. Manish Verma, Secretary and the Indian Sociological Society.
In this respect, Prof. B. I. Laskar, Organizing Secretary of 47th All India Sociological Conference said that this three-day-long mega Sociological event includes three memorial lectures, three plenary sessions and 29 technical sessions apart from the inaugural and valedictory sessions. The conference schedule also includes lifetime achievement awards, memorial prizes, book launches etc.
Some titles of the various sessions of the Conference are: A Century of Sociology in India: Teaching and Research, North East India in Sociological and Social Anthropological Studies: Emerging Issues and Concerns, Sociology and Social Policy Interface: The Roadmap for the Post - Covid World, Paradoxes and Trajectories of Development: State and Tribes in India, The New in the Old: Celebrating Fifty Years of Modernization of Indian Tradition.
Some of the papers and presenters of the conference are: Prof. Nandini Sundar, University of Delhi on “Who do Sociologists Write For?”; Prof. Maitrayee Chaudhuri, JNU, New Delhi on Teaching and Research: The Symbiotic Relationship”; Prof. Rajiv Gupta, Rajasthan University, Jaipur on “Indian Sociology & Modernity: Freedom Movement as Perspective”; Prof. Tiplut Nongbri, CSSS/ SSS, JNU, New Delhi on “Researching India’s Northeast: Issues and Challenges”; Prof. A. C. Sinha, Formerly Professor of Sociology, NEHU, Shillong on “Sociology Comes to Northeast Indian Frontier”; Prof. Chandan K. Sharma, Tezpur University on “Conceptualisation of ‘Northeast’ and Sociological Studies in the Region”; Prof. Ajailiu Niumai, CSSE&IP, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad on “Cultural Constraints of Re-Integration of Trafficked Survivors in North East India with Special Reference to Assam”.