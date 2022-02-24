Assam: Guwahati Decked up Ahead of President Kovind’s Visit

Preparations are underway in full swing in Guwahati ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s 3-day visit to Assam.

The city has been decked up with white, yellow and green flags flying high along with the national flag at various locations of the city.

Apart from this, artists of the College of Art and Craft in Basistha are busy painting all walls at the Khanapara area giving it an attractive look. Around 70 students from the art college are taking the initiative to give a charming look to the walls.

The artists are also painting walls around the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) office situated at Khanapara.

Art depicting Assam’s role in the Indian Independence Movement, foreign goods boycott movement, Indian independence activist Kanaklata Barua, Patharughat Battle, Lord Shiva and several other eminent dignitaries of Assam have been depicted in the walls.

The wall paintings are now becoming the central spot of attraction in Guwahati.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) idea of giving a message to the society through the medium of wall paintings has been welcomed by the student fraternity.

The student artists believe that the city can be made much beautiful through these kinds of paintings and they are hopeful that this initiative will be appreciated by people.

Meanwhile, ahead of the president’s visit, the authorities in Guwahati have also made certain security and traffic arrangements for January 25 and 26.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a year-long celebration to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Borphukan at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati during his three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 28.

The President will also lay the foundation stone for the Alaboi War Memorial which will be built at Dadara in Kamrup district. Apart from this, he will also lay the foundation stone of Lachit Borphukan maidam in Jorhat which will be reconstructed with a new design.