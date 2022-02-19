Assam: Guwahati Girls reach Myanmar after Joining ULFA

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday said that the two girls, who joined the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) recently, have reached Myanmar.

The two girls are residents of Kharguli and Uzanbazar area of Guwahati.

One of them had also reportedly attempted to join the outfit earlier.

Speaking on youths of Assam joining the extremist organisation, the DGP said, “We have information that two girls from Guwahati have joined the banned outfit. They have already reached Myanmar."

"'Many young boys and girls across the state are joining ULFA, but the organisation never confirms or makes any statement regarding their joining it.The matter is of grave concern and we are taking it seriously,” the DGP added.

On the other hand, the state level recruitment examination for 9,017 posts of the Assam Police will be held on February 20. The written examination will be held in 76 centers across eight districts of the state.

Speaking on the examinations, DGP Mahanta said, “The exam will be held under strict monitoring. The candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall only after through checking.”

The DGP also appealed to all candidates to reach the exam centers an hour before the commencement of the examination.

“CCTV and mobile jammers have been installed in all the examination centers to prevent the candidates from cheating or using any kind of electrical devices like mobile phones to answer the questions,” added Mahanta.

Moreoever, no candidate will be allowed to take the examination without an identity card and the admit card.

“Assam Police has adopted a 'zero tolerance' policy towards any illegal activities during the recruitment process. The police will keep a strict vigilance on brokers during the exam,” the DGP said.