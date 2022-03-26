Assam: Guwahati Youths Protest Against Tree Felling

Several youths took to the streets of Guwahati in Assam on Saturday in protest against the merciless felling of trees along the national highway 39 in the city.

The youths carried out the protests as part of their ‘Fridays for Future’ movement.

The protestors, with placards and posters in their hands, took to the streets shouting slogans requesting the public to preserve the environment and save trees.

They could be heard shouting slogans like “Protect Guwahati’s 2000 trees”, “Stop trees from getting cut” and “Killing trees is killing us”.

Many of them could even be seen hugging trees as a sign of protest.

One of the protestors said, “These protest will be ongoing. We pledge to continue them till indiscriminate felling of trees stop. This is because if nature does not survive, there is no use of the developments that taking place around us.”

Meanwhile, Guwahati at present ranks amongst the most polluted cities of the country.

Black smog discharged by several industries across the city together with a huge amount of greenhouse gases emitted by vehicles have triggered the situation.

