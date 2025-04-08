Assam: Hailakandi Congress Office Turns Violent Over Ticket Dispute

The police then arrived at the scene and worked to restore order.

Congress Infighting Turns Chaotic at MLA’s Residence in Dhubri's Jaleswar

Meanwhile, the Congress party's internal conflicts over candidate selection for the upcoming panchayat elections have intensified, with tensions reaching a boiling point in Dhubri's Jaleswar. The residence of Jaleswar MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah turned into a battleground as disputes over nominations escalated.

As the election date draws closer, conflicts within the Congress over candidate selection have become more intense. This was evident in Jaleswar, where MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah’s residence witnessed chaotic scenes. The discord reportedly stemmed from what party members described as authoritarianism by Goalpara East MLA AK Rashid Alam and Jaleswar MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah in deciding candidates.

The situation led to a confrontation between district Congress observers and the president and officials of the Kamakhya bari Block Congress. A heated argument broke out between former and current block Congress officials at Mollah’s residence, creating a tumultuous atmosphere.

Amid the presence of the MLA and party observers, the intense verbal altercation among Congress officials turned the gathering into a battleground, further exposing the deepening internal strife within the party.