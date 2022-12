A total of six hand-made bombs were recovered by Assam police under a bridge at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

According to information, the police had received information from the army intelligence that, some explosives were kept hidden under a bridge in Sirajuli area.

Soon after, a team of police conducted a search operation and recovered six handmade bombs from under the bridge.

Further investigation is on, informed S Manta, Sub-Inspector of Dhekiajuli PS.