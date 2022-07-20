Assam Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Hospitalized

Assam heartthrob Zubeen Garg has been admitted to hospital after he fell sick on Tuesday night. The singer fell in the bathroom yesterday night and become unconscious.

He has been admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh. The singer was in Manohari Resort in Dibrugarh.

The hospital authorities said that he is now stable.

The doctor in Sanjeevani Hospital said that there is nothing to worry as the singer is now stable. "We have conducted the tests and the results are awaiting. He got admitted today and if everything goes well we will discharge hime by evening," the doctor said.

Last year too, he was admitted to hospital after he fell sick.

He was suffering from hypertension for which he fainted during a programme.