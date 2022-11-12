Heroin Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized In Assam's Karimganj

In a major haul, Assam police seized a huge amount of illicit heroin worth Rs 12 crore at Karimganj.

The seizure was made from a Bolero vehicle along the Assam-Mizoram border.

As many as 117 soap boxes filled with heroin were seized from the vehicle that was intercepted based on specific information.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Samil Uddin, has been arrested in connection to it.

It is learned that the drugs were being smuggled to Bangladesh from Mizoram before being intercepted by the police at Karimganj.

In another incident, the police seized around four quintals of ganja from a truck at Suraibari area of Karimganj.

The market value of the seized ganja is said to be Rs 8 lakh.

The driver of the truck and another occupant were taken into custody in connection to the seizure.