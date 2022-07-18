Assam: Heroin Seized in Bokajan, 2 Arrested

Two drug smugglers have been arrested at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

Acting on a specific input, an operation was launched by the Bokajan Police at Dilai Tiniali this morning. A vehicle was intercepted and upon conducting frisking operations, 16 soap boxes containing 204 grams of heroin concealed inside the door panel of the vehicle was recovered.

The vehicle bears registration number AS 01 NC 3848.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Faridul Islam (35) and Ajmir Ali (21). Both the smugglers were residents of Morigaon district.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection to the seizure. Further investigation is underway.