Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 5 Cr Seized From Car in Major Drug Haul

In a major drug haul on the occasion of Republic Day, at least Rs 5 crore worth of heroin was seized during a stop-and-search operation near the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Advertisment

The Naka checkup was set up by officials of the Bagori Police Patrol Post near Kaliabor, during which a passenger car with registration numbers AS 02 AV 6947 was stopped and searched. During the search, officials found the narcotics concealed under hidden chambers, such as under the hood, in the tyres, under the seat, etc.

Officials tore down the car part by part to uncover as many as 23 containers of heroin. The driver of the car, identified as Bishwa Das, was apprehended by the police, foiling a major drug smuggling bid.

According to the officials, the car was coming from Nagaland and was headed towards Nagaon. The police suspect the driver was going to meet a buyer there and have launched an investigation to bust the entire nexus.

Heroin Bust In Guwahati

Earlier this month, the Basistha police in Guwahati foiled a trafficking bid, apprehending three accused with a substantial quantity of heroin. The anti-narcotics operation was carried out at Jorabt, based on a tip-off, police said.

An auto-rickshaw bearing registration number AS-01 JC 7527 was heading towards Guwahati from Sonapur when it was intercepted and searched by the police, uncovering 60 grams of heroin concealed in five soap cases. The police also seized three mobile phones from the suspects.