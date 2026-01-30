Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized, 1 Held in Silchar

In a major drug haul, heroin worth several crores was seized by the police during an operation at a residence in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday. The police also detained one individual in connection with the matter.

The Silchar police searched a rented house located at Meherpur MHC Lane, based on a tip-off, officials informed. During the raid, a total of 85 soap cases of heroin were uncovered by the police. According to officials, the seizure was measured at around 947 grams, worth approximately Rs 4.7 crore.

Meanwhile, the detained suspect has been identified as Shamim Ahmed of Patharkandi, coming under the Sribhumi district. He was staying as a tenant at the residence of Nizam Uddin in Silchar.

Following the bust, the additional superintendent of police, Subrata Sen, addressed the media, pointing to an interstate drug trafficking nexus. Sen said, “We received a tip-off that one Shamim Ahmed had stashed some contraband at his rented house. We conducted a raid during which 85 soap cases containing 947 grams of heroin were seized.”

“The suspect was caught red-handed. We are estimating the seizure to be worth Rs 4.7 crore,” added Sen.

The official further said that they are exploring all angles as they suspect that the drugs were meant to be trafficked outside the state.