Assam CM, Sarbananda Sonowal Condole Demise of Sivanath Barman

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of prominent litterateur Sivanath Barman on Thursday.

The chief minister in a tweet in Assamese wrote, “Sad on the demise of noted litterateur, writer Sivanath Barman. Barman’s loss is an irreparable loss for the state. I pray his soul rest in peace and offer my condolences to the bereaved family.”

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death of Barman. “The literary field has been greatly enriched by the thoughtful creations of writer, litterateur Sivanath Barman. His intellectual thoughts have also played a great role in various aspects of life. I condoled the sad demise of Barman,” Sonowal wrote in a tweet.

Sivanath Barman passed away at the age of 80 at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Thursday.

The writer was admitted to the hospital on December 3 under critical condition suffering from kidney disease.

He was also suffering from heart disease, lung disease and high blood pressure.

The noted journalist was born in the year 1942 in Jorhat and completed his schooling in Nazira.

He graduated in Physics in the year 1963 and postgraduated from Gauhati University.

He was also editor of the newspaper ‘Janasadharan’.

Barman, who retired from the post of Professor of Physics at Arya College in 2002, has made outstanding contributions to Assamese literature including ‘Jibon Parikrama’, ‘Srimanta Sankardev: Works and Achievements’, ‘Axomor Jonojati’, and many more.