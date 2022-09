The deputy commissioner (DC) and additional deputy additional commissioner (ADC) of Assam's Hojai district were on Wednesday suspended with immediate effect.

Hojai DC Anupam Choudhury and ADC Raktim Baruah suspended with immediate effect for misbehaving with local citizens

The two beureaucrats were suspended after express orders came from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The CM had reportedly received several complaints against the DC and ADC, based on which he took stringent action.