HS Result Row: "Issue of Cachar District Resolved", Informs Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that the candidates of Cachar district's Silchar who were deprived of their results can now download their mark sheets with marks in all subjects they appeared.
Taking to platform 'X' on Friday, Ranoj Pegu asserted that the issue has been resolved and students can download their mark sheets now.
"This issue of Cachar district has been resolved. Students can download their mark sheet with marks in all subjects they appeared, " the Assam Education Minister wrote on 'X'.
Notably, a controversy erupted right after the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) final examination 2024 were declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday. Hundreds of students in Silchar found themselves deprived of their results due to an unfortunate mistake. Institutions such as Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School, GC College, and Holy Cross HS School, Gurucharan Collge, Cachar College among others, were affected by this oversight, leaving students and educators dismayed.
Earlier today, Ranoj Pegu said that the AHSEC was looking into the issue and it is being resolved expeditiously.