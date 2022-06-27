Assam HS Results: Science Students Shine, Record Highest Pass Percentage

Students of science stream have recorded the highest pass percentage in the HS examinations this year, the results of which was declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Monday morning.

According to official data, students of science stream have secured 92.19 per cent across 33 districts of Assam.

On the other hand, the total pass percentages of commerce and arts stream are 87.27 per cent and 83.48 per cent respectively.

The topper in the science stream with 491 marks out of 500 is Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School in Darrang.

The second position was secured by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh, who got 488 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Surajit Sutradhar of Concept Senior Secondary School in Nagaon who got 486 marks out of 500.

The total pass percentage in Assam was recorded at 87.64 per cent.