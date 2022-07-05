Assam HS Toppers Felicitated at USTM

The HS Science topper Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Darrang was felicitated and awarded Rs 1 lakh for his exemplary performance. A galaxy of principals and mentors of the achievers accompanied the students coming from various places of Assam.

Welcoming the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “We congratulate and thank all the toppers and their mentors for coming to USTM today accepting our invitation. We believe that merit is one of the priorities to achieve any kind of educational excellence.”

He said that instead of pursuing conventional careers like medical or engineering, the meritorious students must opt for Civil Services and Research and contribute to the nation building process.

Receiving the award, Dhritiraj Kalita thanked the USTM family for the honour and said that he will join CSIR NET Coaching at USTM. HS Commerce topper Sagar Agarwal from Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar also addressed the occasion and said that though in the long run rank does not matter much, this type of felicitation programme for students definitely encourages all the students to perform much better and go forward in life.