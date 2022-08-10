Assam: HSLC Question Papers To Include Objective Questions

The Board of Secondary Examination, Assam (SEBA) on Wednesday made an important announcement regarding the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The Board announced that the HSLC exam question papers will contain objective questions. It will come into effect from upcoming 2023 examination.

The SEBA board took the decision in accordance to the New Education Policy (NEP).

In the first phase, only four subjects shall contain objective questions however, in upcoming examination all the subjects will have objective questions.

The NEP was approved by the Union Cabinet in the year 2020. The cabinet approved the policy with an aim to make changes in school education where the policy focuses on making the board exams easy, reducing the syllabus in order to retain core essentials, and many more.

The changes also includes opening up of the Indian education system to foreign universities, dismantling of University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

It introduces four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options.

It will also discontinue of M.Phil programme.