Assam HSLC/AHM Exam Results: 56.49 Pass Percentage Recorded | Check Merit List Here

The results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations under SEBA (Board of Secondary Education) are out and a total pass percentage of 56.49% has been recorded in the state.

Around 4.31 lakh applicants appeared in the board examination.

Of the total, 65,176 students secured first division, 99,854 students got second division and 64,101 students got third division.

While 14,047 students received star marks, 8,373 students bagged distinction marks in the examinations.

Merit list of first ten ranks –

1st position - 597 marks

Raktotpal Saikia – St. Marys High School, Lakhimpur

2nd position - 596 marks

Bhuyashi Medhi – Little Flower School, Nalbari

Mridupawan Kalita – Don Bosco School, Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong

3rd position - 595 marks

Labeeb Muzib – Don Bosco H.S School, Boiragimath, Dibrugarh

Partha Pratim Das – Lohit Dikrong H.S School, Bihpuria, Lakhimpur

4th position - 594 marks

Samadrita Sarmah – Don Bosco High School, Baghchung, Jorhat

Annesha Borah – Don Bosco High School, Doomdooma, Tinsukia

Sneha Saikia – Dayanand Vidya Niketan, Golaghat

5th position - 593 marks

Jubaer Hussain – Palhazi H.S School, Barpeta

Pranjit Bardalai – Nagaon Anchalik High School, Darrang

Shanaj Anjum Yasmin – Bengarden High School, Jorhat

Equit Abbot Dutta – St. Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur

6th position - 592 marks

Bitupan Medhi – St. Sebestian’s School, Matia, Goalpara

Murchana Barman – Little Flower School, Nalbari

7th position - 591 marks

Jyotipal Talukdar – Anundoram Borooah Academy High School, Barpeta

Sarmishta Bhagawati – Jawajyoti High School, Pithaguri, Lakhimpur

Priyanuj Bordoloi – New Look Academy, Phukan Nagar, Sivasagar

Dipshikha Boruah – Demow Girl’s High School, Sivasagar

Ashlesha Sharma – St. Marys’s HS School, Guwahati, Kamrup Metro

Nisha Sharma – T C Govt Girls HS & MP School, Guwahati, Kamrup Metro

8th position - 590 marks

Harshit Barman – Pathsala Sikshapith Adarsha High School, Barpeta

Olivia Bora – Don Bosco High School, Baghchung, Jorhat

Rajnandini Baidya – Christjyoti School, Nagaon

Tejal Agarwal – Christjyoti School, Nagaon

Udeshna Bordoloi – Christjyoti School, Nagaon

Neha Upadhayay – Barchala HS School, Sonitpur

9th position - 589 marks

Divine A.P Sharma - Pathsala Sikshapith Adarsha High School, Barpeta

Akash Deep Bhuyan – Happy Child English School, Sipajhar, Darrang

Dhritishman Dutta – Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh

Tabibul Haque – Al Ameen Islamic Model School, Kamrup Rural

Partha Pratim Borah – Gyanjyoti Academy, Narayanpur, Lakhimpur

Bidisha Nath – Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Charaibahi, Morigaon

Shristi Nanda Kashyap – Christ Jyoti School, Dhing, Nagaon

Arin Bhuyan – Holy Name Schcool, Sivasagar

Jyotirmoy Dutta – Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya, Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar

Anasuya Thakuria – G U Model High School (English section), Kamrup Metro

10th position - 588 marks