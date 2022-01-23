Assam: Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammo Recovered In Diphu

A huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered on Saturday hidden in jungles near Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The arms and ammunitions were reportedly buried underground on Lumding Road by the Karbi Democratic Liberation Front (KDLF). The recovery was made in an operation led by the Officer in charge of Diphu police station, JS Khubung.

Diphu Police recovered four hand grenades, three walkie-talkies, a .22 Pistol, a .303 Rifle, a handmade pistol, three AK-47 magazines, six pistol magazines, 180 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition, and 66 rounds of 9mm pistol bullets along with 31 rounds of .22 bullets among various other things.

Tweeting about the discovery of the huge quantities of arms and ammunitions, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Assam Police on the bust.

He wrote on Twitter, “Compliments to @assampolice for large-scale recovery of arms & ammunition, hidden in jungles near Diphu. Police have been pursuing this post encounter of Jackson SS, Chairman of KDLF in Dec'21. Seizures include rifle, pistol, hand grenades, AK 47 magazines, explosives etc.”