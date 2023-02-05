Assam: Huge Cache of Arms, Heroine Seized from Vehicle in Tezpur, 5 Held

In a massive operation launched by the police, arms and suspected heroin was seized from the possession of five persons in Assam’s Tezpur.

Frisking operations were conducted inside a vehicle after the Borghat Police intercepted it on Sunday.

Around 12 grams heroine, along with a sharp rod, chain-cutting tools and many more sharp weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hazrat Ali and Sahil Hussain hailing from Dhekiajuli, Gulzar Ahmed of Golaghat, Abdul Hussain of Karimganj and Inzaan Ali of Dimapur.

A case has been registered and all five persons are currently being interrogated by the police.