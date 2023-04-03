Assam: Huge Cache of Foreign Cigarettes, Betel Nuts Seized in Cachar

In a recent crackdown against illegal smuggling, the Cachar Police seized a large quantity of foreign cigarettes and betel nuts in Assam's Cachar district.

The operation which took place at Gumrah and Dholai village in Cachar was carried out by legal authorities to combat the illegal trade of goods.

According to sources, the police seized as many as 1600 foreign cigarettes during a raid in Digarkhal. The cigarettes were being smuggled from Shillong to Meghalaya and were seized before they could be distributed further. Additionally, one suspect was arrested in Gumrah in connection with the smuggling operation.

In another operation, police also seized betel nuts in Dholai. The betel nuts were being smuggled from Mizoram to foreign countries when authorities intercepted the illegal shipment. Approximately 2,520 kg of betel nuts were seized from two vehicles, however, the drivers of the vehicles managed to flee the scene.

Illegal smuggling is a serious problem in the region, and authorities have been working to combat the practice for some time. The seizure of foreign cigarettes and betel nuts is a major victory in this ongoing fight against illegal activities.

Speaking about the operation, a local police spokesperson praised the efforts of the authorities involved in the operation, stating that they are committed to maintaining law and order in the region. They also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The seizure of foreign cigarettes and betel nuts is a clear indication that illegal smuggling is still a significant problem in the region. However, with continued efforts from law enforcement agencies and the cooperation of the public, it is hoped that these illegal activities can be brought under control.

The seizure of these illegal goods is a step in the right direction towards a more secure and law-abiding society. It sends a strong message to those involved in illegal smuggling activities that they will not be tolerated and will be met with strict action by the authorities.