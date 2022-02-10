Assam: Huge Consignment of Drugs Seized From Two Different Locations

Continuing the war on drugs, Assam police is making all out efforts to curb the menace of drug peddling in the state.

Two cases of drug seizure have been reported from Assam’s Hailakandi and Samaguri.

Four drug peddlers were arrested by the police after conducting search operations at Gastola in Hailakandi’s Sohortoli today.

Approximately 3 grams of drugs were seized from the drug peddlers.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Fotik Uddin Majhar Bhuyan, Nazrul Islam Laskar, Anam Uddin Mazumdar and Hannan Uddin Lashkar.

In another case of drug seizure, two youths have been arrested from Bajiagaon in Nagaon’s Samaguri area.

Large quantity of drugs has been recovered from the arrested duo.

Arrested duo has been identified as Abdul Barek and Saidul Islam.

Notably, the public in Samaguri had complained about massive drug trafficking being carried out in the area since a long time.

On February 8, a huge amount of drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed by the Kokrajhar Police during a special program organized at the Chandmari ghat. During this while, around 1,477 kg Ganja, 1.28 kg heroin, and 33 tablet packets were burned by the police officials.

On the same day, a huge consignment of heroin concealed in 15 soapboxes was seized from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, while two persons including a woman were arrested.

The Assam government has been carrying out several seizure operations to recover any kind of drugs consignment.

Drugs worth around Rs 500 crore have been seized in Assam in the last 6 to 7 months, which is a record-breaking seizure so far. While Assam has clearly become a hotbed for drug trafficking and consumption, the government has been trying to make a timely intervention for saving the state from the grip of drug abuse.