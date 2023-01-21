Assam: Human Skeleton Recovered From Jungle at Bijni

Tensions prevailed after a human skeleton was recovered at Bijni under Assam’s Chirang district on Saturday.

The skeleton was spotted by locals at a jungle adjacent to Daloni river at Dahlapar area, after which they informed authorities.

According to sources, the skeleton remains belonged to one Kalowa Harijan, a resident of Amguri.

Harijan had been absconding since the last three months and the reason behind his demise is yet to be established, sources further informed.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene to take stock of the situation. Further investigation is on.

Notably, this is the third such recovery in under three consecutive days.

Yesterday, another human skeleton was recovered from a pond at Kakoripara along the Assam-Bangladesh border in Mankachar.

As per reports, a person identified as Nur Nabi of Kakoripara has been missing since the last three months. The family members of Nur suspected that the skeleton belongs to him.

Nur's family members claimed that the clothes on the skeleton belong to him. They have also alleged that the incident of Nur’s disappearance was reported at the Mankachar Police Station, but no action has been taken till now.

A similar incident occurred in Lakhimpur on Thursday. A human skull was found in a pond in Bihpuria. The skull is suspected to be of a man named Chittaranjan Dutta who had gone missing since July, 2022.