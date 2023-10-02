Assam: Hundreds of Fish Found Dead in Pond; Poisoning Suspected

In a sensational incident, hundreds of fish were allegedly found dead at a pond in Jamugurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
According to information, some unknown miscreants reportedly poisoned a water body at Dholaibil in Jamugurihat on Sunday night due to which all fish in the pond reportedly died.
Reports said that a few unemployed youths were engaged in fish farming in the pond under the government’s Amrit Sarovar scheme. The youths who were engaged in the work have been left helpless. They have also appealed the police to nab the miscreants behind the act.