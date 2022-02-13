Assam: Husband-Wife Duo Held For Involvement In Human Trafficking

Nagaon police has arrested a couple for allegedly being involved in a human trafficking racket.

As per reports, the husband and wife had been trafficking young women to various locations across the country in the pretext of jobs.

The accused were identified as Rezaul Hussain and his second wife, both hailing from Judia. They had been operating from a house in Barbheti.

The arrests were made based on inputs that linked them with a nationwide chain of human traffickers.

The duo has now been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

Moreover, a victim was also rescued by the police during the operation.