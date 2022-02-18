Assam: IAF Pilot Killed In Road Accident In Kaziranga

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed in a tragic road accident in Assam’s Kaziranga on Thursday night after his vehicle collided head on with a trailer coming in from the opposite direction.

The deceased IAF pilot has been identified as Flight Lieutenant George Kuriyakarj. He was travelling from Tezpur to Jorhat in his vehicle last night when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the mangled car involved in the accident has been identified as a MG Hector bearing registration numbers HP 38 G 0571, police informed.

Local police from the Kohora Police Outpost learned about the accident that took place at Bosagaon on National Highway 37, while on their routine early morning patrolling duties.

A police official informed that the IAF pilot, who was travelling alone, was killed on the spot in the accident. His vehicle met with a head on collision with a trailer truck coming in from the opposite direction.

The co-pilot of the trailer truck reportedly also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Notably, the IAF official, Flight Lieutenant Kuriyakarj was a pilot of the Air Force’s Sukhoi fighter aircraft.

Police have sent the mortal remains of the IAF pilot for post-mortem examinations to a hospital in Golaghat, officials further informed.