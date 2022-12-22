Assam: IAF Truck Carrying Explosives Rolls Over at Sonapur; Area Cordoned Off

Tensions prevailed after a truck belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) suspected to be carrying explosive materials met with an accident at Sonapur in the outskirts of Guwahati city.

The incident has led to massive traffic congestions along the National Highway.

Local police and army officials reached the spot soon after and cordoned off the area to avert any mishappenings. They have urged civilians to keep 500m distance from the accident spot.

Sources said that the truck rolled over on the national highway after it lost control. Fortunately, no injury or fatality was reported.

Authorities have also temporarily shut down the route towards Guwahati city in light of the incident.

Meanwhile, efforts are on clear the blockage and reopen the road for smooth vehicular movement.