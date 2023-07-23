Assam: Illegal Stone-Sand Syndicate Busted in Udalguri, UPPL Leader, Ex-NDFB Member Held

Udalguri police arrested a ruling UPPL (United People's Party Liberal) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for his alleged involvement in running an illegal sand-stone syndicate in the region.
Udalguri police, under the aegis of Superintendent of Police (SP) Supriya Das, conducted a targeted drive against the illicit sand syndicate.
During the operation, two individuals, Akash Basumatary and Ravitram Boro, were arrested from Gitibari Mahal in connection with the illegal activity.
According to initial inputs, Akash Basumatary is believed to be affiliated with the UPPL party, while Ravitram Boro is a former NDFB (National Democratic Front of Bodoland) member.
The detainees were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).
Thereafter, both individuals were remanded to jail custody, and further investigations are underway.
The crackdown on illegal sand mining aims to preserve the environment and curb unlawful practices that exploit natural resources in the region.