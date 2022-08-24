Assam: Imam Arrested For Having Terror Links, Sheltering Jihadis

An Imam (Islamic priest) was arrested in Assam’s Bongaigaon district for allegedly having links to terror modules and giving shelter to jihadis.

The accused Imam, identified as Abbas Ali, allegedly gave shelter and also issued sim cards to the jihadis in his name.

The two alleged jihadis have been identified as Jahangir Alom and Aminul, both hailing from Bangladesh. The duo however introduced themselves to locals as residents of West Bengal.

According to sources, one suspected jihadi, namely Jaliluddin, had put up a madrassa in Pakhiura area in Goalpara district and appointed the two jihadis as teachers.

Jalilludin then sought the help of the Imam for their accommodation and logistical support.

After the arrest of the Imam, all three jihadis – Jaliluddin, Jahangir Alom and Aminul went into hiding. They were arrested later.

Police conducted searches at the house where the jihadis were being sheltered and unearthed links to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and al Qaeda modules.

The ABT, which is also known as ‘Ansarullah Islam’ or ‘Ansar Bangla’, is a proscribed Islamic Jihadi organisation in Bangladesh.

The ABT is said to have made inroads in the north-eastern states of India along the Bangladesh border, particularly in Assam and Tripura.

Further investigation is on.